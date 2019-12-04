UAW-FCA deal boosts profit-sharing, in-progression health care

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to increase profit-sharing payouts by 13 percent and give less experienced hourly workers the same health care coverage as veteran employees, according to a summary of its proposed UAW labor contract viewed by Automotive News.

The four-year deal includes signing bonuses of $9,000 for full-time employees and $3,500 for temporary workers; the amounts are identical to those in the union's newly ratified contract with Ford Motor Co. It also lets full-time workers earn top pay after four years instead of eight, matching the contracts with Ford and General Motors.

FCA and the UAW agreed to dissolve their jointly run National Training Center, which has been at the center of an ongoing federal corruption probe.

The agreement calls for FCA to create 7,900 jobs with $9 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments through 2023. The figures include 6,500 jobs already announced under a $4.5 billion plan to open a second assembly plant in Detroit and expand other plants in the area.

UAW leaders from FCA plants and other facilities around the U.S. are meeting Wednesday in Detroit to review the deal and vote whether to recommend it to the union's membership for ratification. Voting by rank-and-file members would begin Friday and likely take about a week. FCA is the last of the Detroit 3 to finalize a new labor agreement.

Under the deal reached Saturday, so-called in-progression employees, who account for 64 percent of FCA's hourly work force, no longer would have different health care, dental and vision coverage from more senior colleagues. Temps would get prescription drug coverage for the first time.

Profit-sharing payouts would increase to $900 per 1 percent of FCA's North American profit margin, up from $800 previously.

FCA would offer a $60,000 retirement package to eligible hourly workers at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, the Marysville Axle and Mount Elliott plants in Michigan and the Milwaukee parts distribution center.

In a letter to workers, union leaders said FCA has added more than 6,500 workers and promoted over 6,750 temporary employees to permanent status in the last four years.

"The contract presented to you today creates a template for continuing growth and prosperity for UAW FCA members and FCA," acting UAW President Rory Gamble and Cindy Estrada, the UAW's chief negotiator with FCA, said in the letter.