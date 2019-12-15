UAW deals fail to curb health care cost burden

DETROIT — Despite two of the Detroit 3 winning some financial flexibility through plant closures, this year's UAW negotiations ultimately resulted in the automakers getting contracts that are costlier than expected and don't address one of their top priorities: reducing their massive health care expenses.

General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles all conceded to the union's demands to keep health care costs the same for workers after proposals to increase the percentage employees would contribute were rebuffed. FCA's contract will increase health care costs even more because it includes new prescription drug coverage for temporary employees and gives newer workers that were on a cheaper plan the same coverage as more senior colleagues.

Heading into the negotiations, the automakers publicly and privately voiced concern that rising health care costs could hurt their competitiveness with foreign brands and put them in a tough position with a looming recession. Ford said it expected health care costs to top $1 billion for the first time next year.

But a 40-day strike at GM and fears that workers would reject the deals pushed the issue aside.

Experts say this round was a win for the union, which negotiated under the cloud of a federal corruption investigation that toppled its president and a regional director during the course of negotiations. The talks lasted 88 days after the previous contract expired in September, with GM workers on strike for nearly half of that time.

"Overall, I think the union came out of it in fairly good shape," Colin Lightbody, a former FCA negotiator who now heads a consulting company, told Automotive News. "They were able to secure a path to full employment for temps and reduce the progression period for new hires. From that perspective, they should be pretty happy."

Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., said the automakers failed to reign in their labor costs but did achieve goals, or at least maintain the status quo, in certain areas.

"Costs are going to go up," she said. "But they won't go up hugely. The deals didn't affect legacy costs, and they're able to maintain their footprint in Mexico."

UAW contract talks by the numbers

$22.7 billion: Total investments committed to U.S. manufacturing over the next 4 years.

25,400: Number of jobs created or retained over the course of the next 4 years

88: Days to complete negotiations after the previous contracts expired

40: Days the UAW was on strike against General Motors

5: Number of former UAW officials charged in a federal corruption probe since the formal start of negotiations

‘Sacred cow'

Lightbody, however, said he is "very concerned" about the automakers' long-term labor competitiveness in the U.S.

"They did very little to mitigate health care costs," he said. "And they didn't get very far in terms of cost offsets that the U.S. transplants have in terms of utilization of temporary workers."

Ford, GM and FCA all wanted expanded use of temporary workers, who get paid less and receive fewer benefits than hourly employees. While FCA figures weren't available, Ford and GM's temporary employees made up 6 and 7 percent of their total work force, respectively.

By comparison, roughly 20 percent of U.S. workers at transplant automakers are temps.

Ford negotiated an 8 percent cap on its total number of temporary workers, and though GM does have a total cap, it has to follow limitations based on absenteeism rates at each plant.

Attempts to curb health care costs went nowhere. GM initially proposed that workers pay 15 percent of their health care tab, well below the national average of 28 percent but far higher than the 3 to 4 percent workers currently pay. Ford and FCA each asked that workers pay 20 percent, the union said, but ultimately agreed to keep costs the same after the union protested.

"Health care is seen as a sacred cow by the UAW," Lightbody said. "It's one of those elements in the contract that's almost untouchable."

Dziczek said lowering health care costs was a long-shot goal for the automakers, even before the GM strike.

"It's a really difficult thing to do in an environment where the companies are so profitable and health care is such an important and emotional benefit," she said.

FCA approval

FCA's deal, which sailed to ratification last week with 71 percent of workers voting in favor, might be the most costly.

UAW President Rory Gamble, in a statement, said the teams negotiated a contract "that will lift many lives during the life cycle of this contract."

In addition to improving health care coverage for the majority of FCA workers, the deal boosts profit-sharing payouts by 13 percent and gives full-time workers a signing bonus of $9,000, the same amount Ford workers got.

The UAW valued the Ford and FCA deals at an extra $29,500 over four years for an average production worker. Lightbody said the FCA contract will shrink the $8-an-hour labor-cost advantage it had over GM.

"The elements that I thought that they would try to get more in alignment with GM and Ford were their health care, where the in-progression employees had a different plan design than the traditional employees. They brought those in line," Lightbody said. "On the profit-sharing formula, they tweaked it bit to bring it a little closer to what the GM and Ford formula is paying."

Vince Bond Jr. contributed to this report.

