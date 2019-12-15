UAW deals fail to curb health care cost burden

Heading into the negotiations, the automakers publicly and privately voiced concern that rising health care costs could hurt their competitiveness with foreign brands and put them in a tough position with a looming recession. Ford said it expected health care costs to top $1 billion for the first time next year.

But a 40-day strike at GM and fears that workers would reject the deals pushed the issue aside.

Experts say this round was a win for the union, which negotiated under the cloud of a federal corruption investigation that toppled its president and a regional director during the course of negotiations. The talks lasted 88 days after the previous contract expired in September, with GM workers on strike for nearly half of that time.

"Overall, I think the union came out of it in fairly good shape," Colin Lightbody, a former FCA negotiator who now heads a consulting company, told Automotive News. "They were able to secure a path to full employment for temps and reduce the progression period for new hires. From that perspective, they should be pretty happy."

Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., said the automakers failed to reign in their labor costs but did achieve goals, or at least maintain the status quo, in certain areas.

"Costs are going to go up," she said. "But they won't go up hugely. The deals didn't affect legacy costs, and they're able to maintain their footprint in Mexico."