UAW calls GM demands for documents ‘stunning' in FCA racketeering suit

The UAW said in a filing Thursday that the scope of GM's demand is "staggering." The union said it was asked to produce documents and electronically stored information responsive to 36 demands.

The union was served with a subpoena on Jan. 15. GM and the UAW concluded a bitter 40-day strike last fall with a new four-year contract agreement.

In a statement on Thursday, GM said the "UAW is one of several nonparties to the litigation that possess directly relevant evidence about FCA's conspiracy to corrupt the collective bargaining process.

"Given that the conspiracy covered over a decade, we believe it is imperative to begin the discovery process now in order to obtain evidence before it is lost or destroyed. We disagree with UAW's motion on multiple grounds, and will respond in court."

The UAW called the breadth of the demands "stunning."

One demand seeks "all documents and communications" relating to the National Training Center, "FCA or any of the defendants providing any 'money or other thing of value' … to the UAW, any of its current or former members or their relatives … or any of its current or former members or their relatives, either directly or indirectly."

Another demand, the union says, seeks "documents and communications you produced to the U.S. Attorney in connection with its ongoing investigation into the bribery and corruption scandal involving FCA, the NTC and the defendants."

The union said other demands "are so broad as to be obvious fishing expeditions," pointing to one that asks for all documents and communications relating to audits performed on the UAW's financial records.