UAW calls GM demands for documents ‘stunning' in FCA racketeering suit

DETROIT — The UAW is not a party in General Motors' racketeering suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, but the union says it was served a "spectacularly broad" subpoena this month demanding documents for the case.

In a blockbuster suit filed in November, GM claimed that its smaller rival secured an unfair advantage in labor costs by bribing UAW officials during key contract negotiations covering wages and benefits. The suit alleges that Sergio Marchionne, the late FCA CEO, wanted to hurt GM in an effort to force a merger between the two companies.

GM's suit also names three former FCA executives who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal corruption probe of top UAW officials. Federal officials say UAW leaders received payoffs from FCA officials starting shortly after the company was created in 2009.

Documents demanded

The UAW said in a filing Thursday that the scope of GM's demand is "staggering." The union said it was asked to produce documents and electronically stored information responsive to 36 demands.

The union was served with a subpoena on Jan. 15. GM and the UAW concluded a bitter 40-day strike last fall with a new four-year contract agreement.

In a statement on Thursday, GM said the "UAW is one of several nonparties to the litigation that possess directly relevant evidence about FCA's conspiracy to corrupt the collective bargaining process.

"Given that the conspiracy covered over a decade, we believe it is imperative to begin the discovery process now in order to obtain evidence before it is lost or destroyed. We disagree with UAW's motion on multiple grounds, and will respond in court."

The UAW called the breadth of the demands "stunning."

One demand seeks "all documents and communications" relating to the National Training Center, "FCA or any of the defendants providing any 'money or other thing of value' … to the UAW, any of its current or former members or their relatives … or any of its current or former members or their relatives, either directly or indirectly."

Another demand, the union says, seeks "documents and communications you produced to the U.S. Attorney in connection with its ongoing investigation into the bribery and corruption scandal involving FCA, the NTC and the defendants."

The union said other demands "are so broad as to be obvious fishing expeditions," pointing to one that asks for all documents and communications relating to audits performed on the UAW's financial records.

Substantial time demands

The union contends the subpoena "will consume a substantial amount" of its resources, while "exposing elements of its confidential bargaining strategy to General Motors (and, potentially, its competitors)." The union says the burden is "especially pressing as applied to UAW, a nonparty to the case."

The UAW said it joins in FCA's opposition to GM's attempts "to take discovery prior to the court's ruling on defendants' motions to dismiss." FCA filed its motions to dismiss on Jan. 24.

The union says GM, to justify its need for immediate discovery, said there was a "risk that third parties not currently subject to legal holds may dispose of important evidence in the months before the court rules on defendants' motions to dismiss."

But the union says that isn't necessary to preserve evidence, revealing that the UAW has been operating under an organization-wide litigation hold since June 22, 2018.

"To effectuate that litigation hold, the UAW has placed all employee email accounts in 'litigation hold' mode (which means that no emails may be permanently deleted from the server), and it has instructed all employees to preserve all hardcopy documents and not to modify or overwrite any existing electronic document."

The union said in its filing Thursday that "good cause exists to stay discovery until after the court's ruling on defendants' motions to dismiss."

