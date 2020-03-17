UAW advocates for 2-week plant shutdown, sets deadline tonight

DETROIT — The UAW has set a Tuesday evening deadline to decide whether it is satisfied with the actions taken by the Detroit 3 to protect workers from the coronavirus pandemic or if it will seek stronger measures.

It's unclear whether the union might try to force the automakers to halt production.

UAW President Rory Gamble said in a letter to members and staff Tuesday afternoon that the union requested a preemptive two-week shutdown based on World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. He said the automakers "were not willing to implement this request" and asked for 48 hours to come up with a plan.

"The 48-hour window is up this afternoon," Gamble said in the letter. "We will be evaluating what the companies submit today and there will be a meeting this evening at 6 p.m., where the Task Force will review plans for the safety and health of all members, their families and our communities."

The union and automakers on Sunday formed a joint task force to help coordinate efforts on how to safeguard workers during the virus outbreak. A number of union local leaders have voiced support for an immediate two-week shutdown.

Gamble said if the union is not satisfied that workers are being adequately protected, it "will take this conversation to the next level," without elaborating on what that could mean.

There was no immediate comment from the Detroit 3 automakers, although one company spokesman noted the UAW-Detroit 3 task force was set to meet to discuss the situation later Tuesday.

"These companies will be put on notice that the UAW will use any and all measures to protect our brothers and sisters who are working in their facilities," Gamble wrote.

"And make no mistake, we have powerful allies who have stepped up to help us. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, despite what you might have heard in some recent erroneous reports, was instrumental in assisting us in bringing the Big 3 to the table, as was U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell."

As of Tuesday afternoon, no plants in the U.S. or Canada had shut down in connection with the pandemic, aside from some brief disruptions.

Volkswagen Group of America closed its Chattanooga plant on Monday for cleaning and to help employees find child care while many schools in the area are closed. Workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, walked off the job for about 24 hours last week after a worker who might have been exposed to the virus began a self-quarantine.

Tesla's plant in Fremont, Calif., continued running Tuesday, despite a shelter-at-home order issued for six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. And an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Ind., stayed online after a worker there tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it would temporarily halt production at its plants in continental Europe.