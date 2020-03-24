Two FCA plant workers with COVID-19 have died, UAW says

DETROIT — Two Fiat Chrysler Automobiles factory employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, a UAW spokesperson said Tuesday. They are the first U.S. auto plant workers known to have died after contracting the virus.

One of the employees worked at FCA's Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Mich. The other worked at a plant in Kokomo, Ind.

It was unclear when the workers died.

The UAW spokesman did not have any information about the people and was unable to confirm whether they were the same two workers who were already known to have tested positive earlier this month at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant and the Kokomo Transmission plant. An FCA spokeswoman, citing privacy reasons, didn't have any information to share.

FCA closed all of its North American assembly plants last week through at least the end of the month. Shortly before doing so, it briefly shut the Sterling Heights plant after a salaried worker there was found to have contracted the virus. Reports of a worker at Kokomo Transmission testing positive emerged March 12.