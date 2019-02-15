Trump, Xi hail progress in trade talks, but hurdles remain

BEIJING -- President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping said they made progress in trade talks this week and they’ll continue to work toward a deal, though the White House cautioned that “much work remains’’ to avoid another escalation of tariffs after March 1.

“It’s going extremely well,” Trump said, referring to two days of high-level trade negotiations that wrapped up Friday in Beijing. “The tariffs are hurting China very badly, they don’t want them. And frankly if we can make the deal it would be my honor to remove them, but otherwise” many billions of dollars are pouring into Treasury from the tariffs, the president said at the White House on Friday.

President Xi Jinping said the week-long round of meetings “achieved important progress in another step,” according to China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier Friday, the White House released a statement saying that “these detailed and intensive discussions led to progress between the two parties. Much work remains, however.”

Investors applauded signs that the trade war between the world’s two largest economies isn’t escalating. U.S. equities surged, with the S&P 500 Index rising 0.9 percent by 11:05 a.m. in New York.

Both sides agreed to resume discussions in Washington next week as they work toward a “memorandum of understanding” that could form the basis of a deal between Trump and Xi. A summit meeting between the leaders hasn’t yet been scheduled.