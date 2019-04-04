Trump threatens tariffs on cars from Mexico, stays optimistic on China deal

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to put tariffs on cars coming from Mexico into the United States if Mexico does not continue to help Washington deal with the immigration situation along the southern U.S. border.

Trump told reporters at the White House he would put tariffs on cars or close the border, but he said he may start with the tariffs. He also said he would give Mexico a year to try to stop the flow of drugs before putting tariffs in place.

"A lot of good things are happening with Mexico," Trump told reporters. "Mexico understands that we're going to close the border, or I'm going to tariff the cars."

Trump said he would "probably start off with the tariffs -- that will be a very powerful incentive."

Trump warned last Friday that he would close the U.S. border with Mexico this week unless Mexico took action to help stop the flow of illegal migrants across the frontier. Such an action would likely threaten most North American auto production, experts say.

Trump said on Thursday that media coverage in recent days has prompted Mexico to take action to curb the flow of immigrants to the United States and take other action to ease the pressure on U.S. ports of entry.

China progress

The president also said on Thursday that China will be buying a lot of product from the United States as the world's two largest economies try to sort out a trade dispute.

China and the United States are in the middle of negotiations to end a months-long trade war that has rattled global markets. After meetings in Beijing last week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are holding talks with a Chinese delegation in Washington this week.

White House adviser Larry Kudlow also expressed optimism about the progress of talks.

Trump was slated to meet with China's top trade negotiator, Liu He, later Thursday afternoon at the White House. The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported that he was expected to announce a date for a summit at that time, but a senior administration official told Reuters that was incorrect.

"The White House is not expected to announce a date for a meeting," the official said.

This story will be updated.