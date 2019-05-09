Trump says China trade deal is possible as tariff deadline nears

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday insisted a trade deal with China was still possible to reach this week, even as he reiterated plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods within hours.

Trump, speaking at an event in Washington, said he may hold a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who had sent him a letter about working closely together. He spoke as China’s top trade envoy Liu He was due to land in Washington for two days of trade talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“He just wrote me a beautiful letter, I just received it, and I’ll probably speak to him by phone but look we have two great alternatives, our country is doing fantastically well,” Trump said. “Our alternative is an excellent one, it’s an alternative I’ve spoken about for years. We’ve taken well over $100 billion from China in a year.”

U.S. stocks pared declines after Trump’s remarks.

Tariff hike

U.S. tariffs on some $200 billion in Chinese goods are set to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, in a move that economists and businesses say risks being the most economically consequential of all of Trump’s tariff moves so far.

But the mood on both sides going into the talks had appeared to be hardening with Lighthizer calling members of Congress ahead of the discussions to warn that a deal this week is unlikely, according to people familiar with the conversations. While Trump on Wednesday insisted that Liu was coming to make a deal and dubbed him a "good man," he later told a rally of supporters that China "broke the deal" by backsliding on prior commitments, leading him to order higher tariffs.

China has disputed Trump’s characterization that the country reneged. But it has also sent its own signals that a deal could take time.

Unlike in some of his previous visits to Washington, Liu is not traveling with the designation "special envoy" of Xi, according to people briefed on his trip. Chinese officials’ public statements have also hardened in recent days with Beijing vowing to retaliate against Trump’s tariff increase and rejecting the idea that it has reneged on any commitments made during the months of tough negotiations that have led to this week’s showdown.

“China is credible and honors its word and that has never changed,” Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng told reporters on Thursday. The Ministry of Commerce also announced it would soon publish details of new retaliatory tariffs.

Agriculture commodities took a beating on Thursday as dimming prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal sent July soybean futures to a contract low, while corn, cotton and hogs also fell. American farmers are heavily dependent on China for export demand. With many markets saddled with excess supplies, the prospect of a resolution to the tit-for-tat tariff spat had been one of the few causes for optimism.

Data released on Thursday offered Trump a chance to claim his tariff war is yielding the desired result. The U.S. trade deficit with China decreased to the narrowest in almost three years as imports slowed and exports advanced.

In a tweet on Thursday, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, said a Chinese source who is familiar with the trade talks told him that there’s “zero” probability for a deal before Friday. “If it is that bad, the real suspense is whether the two sides will continue negotiations after Friday,” Hu said. Global Times is a tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily.