Trump resumes tariff threats against China and Mexico

From wire reports
BLOOMBERG

Trump: "We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated."

President Donald Trump is starting the week with additional Mexico tariff threats after revealing that a portion of the recently signed migration pact needs ratification by Mexican lawmakers.

"We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years. It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico's Legislative body," Trump tweeted on Monday. "We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated."

The stakes are high for the global auto industry with its massive investments in Mexico, China and Europe. Billions of dollars in import and export activities across the world could be impacted by new U.S. tariffs.

Trump's Monday morning tweets follow his announcement last week that the United States and Mexico reached a signed migration agreement. In light of the signed migration pact, Trump tweeted late Friday that the tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. The president provided limited details on the signed agreement between the two countries.

Last month, Trump threatened a planned 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports to the U.S. that the president had said could increase to 25 percent by October. His May 30 tariff announcement prompted distress for the auto industry, already struggling to sustain profits amid slowing U.S. sales.

The agreement would accelerate a program known as the Migration Protection Protocols, which sends people seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico as their cases are processed, according to Reuters. The deal would also send the Mexico National Guard to its own southern border, where many Central Americans enter Mexico, Reuters said.

China talks

Meanwhile, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on China again if President Xi Jinping doesn't meet with him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan. Trump confirmed in an interview with CNBC on Monday that he would immediately enact tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods if there is no meeting with China's president at the summit later this month.

"Yes, it would," Trump told CNBC. "I think he will go and I think we're scheduled to have a meeting. I think he'll go, and I have a great relationship with him. He's actually an incredible guy, he's a great man. He's very strong, very smart, but he's for China and I'm for the United States."

Trump added: "If we don't have a deal and don't make a deal, then we will be raising the tariffs, meaning putting the tariffs on more than -- we only tax 35-percent to 40-percent of what they said then they had another 60-percent that'll be taxed."

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive