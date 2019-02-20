Trump on EU: “If we don’t make the deal, we’ll do the tariffs'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if U.S. talks with the bloc don’t yield a new trade deal.

Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday that talks are ongoing and EU representatives are tough negotiators.

“If we don’t make the deal we’ll do the tariffs,” Trump said. “We’re trying to make a deal. They’re very tough to make a deal with, the EU.”

Earlier this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the Trump, known for a strong protectionist approach to trade, had promised he would not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being.

But a confidential Commerce Department report sent to the president over the weekend was widely expected to clear the way for him to threaten tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported autos and auto parts by designating the imports as a national security threat.

Trump on Wednesday downplayed the report, calling it a study.

"We've studied it very carefully. We've seen the results. But the bottom-line result is whether or not we can make a deal with the EU that's fair," he said.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.