Toyota's new factory idea for small-batch production

TOYOTA CITY, Japan — In its quest to build ever-better cars, Toyota says it also needs ever-better factories. That is the thinking behind the newly christened GR Factory that celebrated its first vehicle line-off last week here near Toyota Motor Corp.'s global headquarters.

The boutique workshop occupies a corner of Toyota's Motomachi assembly plant campus and is dedicated to churning out low-batch, high-performance vehicles for the Gazoo Racing line.

The enterprise, which makes the GR Yaris "super hot hatch," is an integral part of Toyota's effort to deliver on President Akio Toyoda's promise to earn fun-to-drive street cred.

Automotive News was the first international media outlet allowed to visit the new factory, which entered production this year. The GR Factory draws inspiration from the carmaker's Gazoo Racing team with a dedicated line producing sports cars for the company's GR performance subbrand.