Toyota's first female plant manager to retire

Millie Marshall, Toyota Motor Corp.'s first female plant president, will retire effective Nov. 1 as head of the automaker's Princeton, Ind., factory that builds the Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Sienna and Sequoia, Toyota Motor North America said Wednesday.

Marshall , 59, has been with Toyota Motor North America for 28 years. In January 2014, she became the first woman to lead a Toyota plant when she was named president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, the automaker's transmission and engine factory in Buffalo, W.Va. Since 2016, Marshall has been president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

Marshall will be replaced at the Indiana factory by Leah Curry, a 22-year Toyota veteran who most recently was head of the West Virginia plant. Previously, Curry was vice president of the Indiana factory. In 2015, Marshall and Curry both were named to the Automotive News list of 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.

Curry, 58, will take over as head of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana effective Oct. 1, and will be succeeded at the West Virginia plant by Srini Matam, 54, who has been with the automaker for 19 years, most recently as general manager of the drivetrain division at the West Virginia factory, Toyota said.