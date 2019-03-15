Toyota works to stay non-threatening

Is Toyota a threat to national security as one of the largest U.S. vehicle importers, or a valued creator of U.S. manufacturing jobs at a time when General Motors is potentially closing plants?

As the Trump administration weighs the security question and approaches trade negotiations with Japan, Toyota wants to make sure its unwavering commitment to U.S. manufacturing doesn't go overlooked. The automaker is upping its planned investment by 2022 by 30 percent, to $13 billion, and last week revealed plans to add about 600 jobs across the South — to the delight of President Donald Trump, who praised the expansion as "BIG NEWS for U.S. Auto Workers!"

Toyota executives insisted the increased investment wasn't driven by politics. But the automaker also senses an opportunity to remind those in Washington, including 10 senators and 33 representatives from the five states where it's expanding output, that the U.S. auto industry's economic engine extends far beyond the Detroit 3.

"We've been part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for over 60 years," Chris Reynolds, Toyota Motor North America's chief administrative officer for manufacturing and corporate resources, told reporters on a call Thursday, March 14. "In a time when others are scaling back, we believe in the strength of America."

Toyota, whose American factory work force has grown to be about half the size of GM's, could soon find itself forced to invest even more in the U.S. if it wants to avoid tariffs that would raise the prices of some vehicles. Reynolds and CEO Jim Lentz said they are eager to learn whether the Trump administration will indeed declare imported vehicles to be a national security threat and go forward with tariffs, so they can determine whether additional production needs to be shifted.

But they also said the company, which imports about half of its U.S. sales volume, won't make any knee-jerk decisions either way.

"Our investment cycles go beyond any particular political cycle. We need to make decisions based on what we think the market needs rather than the policy direction of the moment," Reynolds said. "All of this activity, I hope, shows that we're a plus factor to the economic national security of the United States."