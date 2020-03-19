Toyota worker in Japan tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO – Toyota Motor Corp. has sent home a small group of workers and disinfected work sites at its Takaoka assembly plant in Toyota City after a worker there tested positive for the coronavirus.

The automaker said it opted to continue production at the plant because it has taken appropriate countermeasures to ensure the health safety of workers there.

The infected worker, a full-time male employee in his 20s, reported having a fever on March 14, a non-workday at the plant. He has been staying at home since then. The worker tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on March 19.

In a March 20 statement, President Akio Toyoda said Toyota determined that 11 workers had been in close contact with the man. They were asked to stay home on paid leave.

“Toyota immediately disinfected the affected work sites on March 19 after learning that the employee was suspected of being positive and resumed operation shortly afterwards,” he said.

Toyota’s Takaoka factory produces the RAV4 crossover, Corolla sedan and touring editions as well as the Japan-market Harrier crossover. It was unclear whether any are exported to the U.S.

Toyoda apologized for creating anxiety and said Toyota would enhance safeguards.

“We are treating this as an issue that affects all locations and will further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations,” Toyoda said. “We will do our best to provide timely updates on these individuals as the situation progresses, as well as implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.”