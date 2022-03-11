Toyota will cut domestic production 20% to ease strain on supply chain

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. has told suppliers it will cut production in Japan by up to 20 percent from a previous plan for the three months from April to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

Toyota's suppliers have been forced to deal with a number of changes to production plans due to the shortages, a Toyota spokesperson said, adding that the reduction in output should take some of the burden off them.

The automaker is planning to scale back domestic production by about 20 percent in April, about 10 percent in May and about 5 percent in June from its previous plan, the spokesperson said.