Toyota revises lost production in Japan to 14,000 in December

Figure is up from 9,000 flagged last week

Reuters
TOYOTA

The cuts are affecting output of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. says lost production from the latest stoppages at Japanese plants will now total about 14,000 vehicles in December, up from 9,000 units it flagged on Friday.

Output has been halted at some factories in Japan as it runs short of components from plants in Southeast Asia where production has been disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The cuts, which affect Lexus models and its Land Cruiser, come as the world's biggest automaker by production volume tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Toyota said it is sticking to an annual global production target announced in September of 9 million vehicles for the year to March 31.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. vehicle-loss forecast pared
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Proposed GM battery plant in Mich. wins first round of tax breaks
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lansing City Council screenshot-main_i.png
Proposed GM battery plant in Mich. wins first round of tax breaks
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. vehicle-loss forecast pared
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. vehicle-loss forecast pared
A 2016 video that Tesla made to promote its Autopilot software didn’t accurately depict how the vehicle performed, according to a New York Times report.
Tesla self-drove into barrier, report claims
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive