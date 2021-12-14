Toyota revises lost production in Japan to 14,000 in December

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. says lost production from the latest stoppages at Japanese plants will now total about 14,000 vehicles in December, up from 9,000 units it flagged on Friday .

Output has been halted at some factories in Japan as it runs short of components from plants in Southeast Asia where production has been disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The cuts, which affect Lexus models and its Land Cruiser, come as the world's biggest automaker by production volume tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Toyota said it is sticking to an annual global production target announced in September of 9 million vehicles for the year to March 31.