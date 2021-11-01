Toyota launches ad opposing proposed EV tax credit

Toyota Motor North America has taken its opposition of the proposed electric vehicle tax credit to the pages of major U.S. newspapers.

The Japanese automaker on Tuesday began placing an advertisement in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other news outlets, that argues against proposed legislation in the Democrats' spending bill that would give consumers an extra $4,500 incentive to purchase union-made EVs.

"What does this say to the American autoworker who has decided not to join a union? It says that their work is worth $4,500 less because they made that choice," the ad says.

"What does this say to the American consumer?" the ad continues. "It says that if they want to buy an electric vehicle not made by Ford, General Motors or Chrysler, they will have to pay an extra $4,500 — which is about $100 more per month over a four-year period."

Toyota, in the ad, is asking Congress to "put politics aside" and apply the EV tax credit equally to all EVs assembled by U.S. autoworkers.

The automaker did not disclose how much it spent on the ad.

At issue is a proposal led by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., for inclusion in the reconciliation bill that is being negotiated by Democrats. The legislation would boost consumer tax credits to as much as $12,500 for EVs assembled in a factory represented by a labor union with U.S.-produced batteries. After five years, only EVs assembled in the U.S. would be eligible for the $7,500 base credit.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., led an earlier proposal in the Senate that also would tie additional EV tax credits to vehicles assembled in unionized U.S. factories.

In a statement last week, UAW President Ray Curry said the proposed EV tax credit would be a "win for auto manufacturing workers."

President Biden's framework "supports good-paying union jobs and stands to benefit our country for decades to come," Curry said. "In addition, this framework encourages nonunion manufacturers to let their workers freely organize."