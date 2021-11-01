Toyota launches ad opposing proposed EV tax credit

The ad is asking Congress to "put politics aside" and apply the EV tax credit equally to all EVs assembled by U.S. autoworkers.

Toyota Motor North America has taken its opposition of the proposed electric vehicle tax credit to the pages of major U.S. newspapers.

The Japanese automaker on Tuesday began placing an advertisement in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other news outlets, that argues against proposed legislation in the Democrats' spending bill that would give consumers an extra $4,500 incentive to purchase union-made EVs.

"What does this say to the American autoworker who has decided not to join a union? It says that their work is worth $4,500 less because they made that choice," the ad says.

"What does this say to the American consumer?" the ad continues. "It says that if they want to buy an electric vehicle not made by Ford, General Motors or Chrysler, they will have to pay an extra $4,500 — which is about $100 more per month over a four-year period."

Toyota, in the ad, is asking Congress to "put politics aside" and apply the EV tax credit equally to all EVs assembled by U.S. autoworkers.

The automaker did not disclose how much it spent on the ad.

At issue is a proposal led by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., for inclusion in the reconciliation bill that is being negotiated by Democrats. The legislation would boost consumer tax credits to as much as $12,500 for EVs assembled in a factory represented by a labor union with U.S.-produced batteries. After five years, only EVs assembled in the U.S. would be eligible for the $7,500 base credit.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., led an earlier proposal in the Senate that also would tie additional EV tax credits to vehicles assembled in unionized U.S. factories.

In a statement last week, UAW President Ray Curry said the proposed EV tax credit would be a "win for auto manufacturing workers."

President Biden's framework "supports good-paying union jobs and stands to benefit our country for decades to come," Curry said. "In addition, this framework encourages nonunion manufacturers to let their workers freely organize."

Related Article
Opposition mounts to U.S. House plan that would boost EVs
Growing opposition

Toyota's advertisement comes as opposition to the proposed EV tax credit multiplies, with other international automakers, Republican governors from auto states, Canada and Mexico criticizing the proposal.

A group of 25 ambassadors to Washington also questioned the proposal in a letter sent Friday, Oct. 29, to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The ambassadors, who represent Germany, Japan, France, South Korea, Italy, the European Union and other countries, said the legislation "if implemented, would violate international trade rules, disadvantage hard-working Americans employed by these automakers and undermine the efforts of these automakers to expand the U.S. EV consumer market to achieve the administration's climate goals."

Autos Drive America, a group that represents the U.S. operations of international automakers, including Toyota, said the ambassadors' letter "should make the administration and Congress realize that this is just bad policy."

"It discriminates against American workers, undermines global climate change goals and threatens our relationships with our trading partners," Jennifer Safavian, CEO of Autos Drive America, said in a statement. "Tax incentives should be fair and equal for all EVs."

The White House last week unveiled a slimmed down $1.75 trillion tax and spending framework that keeps in place the House proposal, including the union-built provision.

The framework's EV tax credit "will lower the cost of an electric vehicle that is made in America with American materials and union labor by $12,500 for a middle-class family," according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

The American International Automobile Dealers Association, which represents more than 9,000 international-nameplate dealers in the U.S., criticized the framework and called the tax credit "discriminatory" in a statement last week.

"The inclusion of this $4,500 UAW-only tax credit is an insult to the 673,000 Americans who work in international nameplate manufacturing plants and dealerships," AIADA's CEO Cody Lusk said. "Far from 'Building Back Better,' this provision makes it more difficult for Americans to buy green vehicles, as it can only be applied to a handful of the more than 60 electric vehicles available for sale today."

AIADA said its dealer members are asking Congress and President Joe Biden "to stop playing politics with car sales and start working for all Americans — not just those who pay union dues."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mercedes-Benz to require U.S. employee vaccinations by Jan. 4
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mercedes star logo
Mercedes-Benz to require U.S. employee vaccinations by Jan. 4
Michigan tries to woo GM for battery factories
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. plants take bulk of chip hit
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. plants take bulk of chip hit
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive