Toyota to suspend more production due to Shanghai shortages

Toyota Motor Corp . is suspending more production due to parts shortages caused by the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, a sign that supply-chain bottlenecks could persist even as the city starts to gradually reopen.

Toyota’s global production plan for June stands at about 850,000 vehicles, 250,000 of which will be made in Japan and the rest overseas. This represents a cut of about 100,000 vehicles for June worldwide.

The company aims to produce an average of 850,000 units a month through August and is keeping its fiscal year output target of 9.7 million vehicles.