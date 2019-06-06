Toyota, Subaru to develop battery electric vehicle platform

Reuters
TOYOTA

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. have agreed to jointly develop a battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) platform and a BEV utility vehicle for sale under each company's own brand, Toyota said on Thursday.

The companies will apply Subaru's all-wheel-drive technologies and Toyota's vehicle electrification technologies, Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota and Subaru launched a partnership in 2005. Toyota is the largest shareholder in Subaru with a 16.8 percent stake, according to Refinitiv data.

