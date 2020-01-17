Toyota shuffles model lineup at U.S. factories

PRINCETON, Ind. -- Toyota will reallocate vehicles to different North American factories next year in a bid to make production lines and supply chains more efficient, the automaker said here Friday .

The initiative reflects Toyota's step-by-step move away from plans that were enacted in the dire days of the Great Recession when it needed to keep plants operating and avoid layoffs.

With the new plan, Toyota is taking the gloves off to produce vehicles in pockets of manufacturing efficiency.

The company will move the Sequoia large SUV from a Princeton, Ind., factory to a San Antonio plant, where production will start in 2022. That decision will put both of Toyota's full-size body-on-frame products -- the Sequoia and the Tundra pickup -- in the same plant with a shared supply base.

Toyota will simultaneously move Tacoma midsize pickup output from San Antonio and combine it with Tacoma production at a plant in Guanajuato, Mexico.

That shift will give San Antonio more capacity to churn out additional Tundras.

The Indiana plant will then devote freed-up capacity and resources to build the Highlander large crossover and Sienna minivan.