Toyota resumes normal N.A. operations after U.S.-Canada bridge blockade

The automaker's three plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 crossover and other vehicles, had halted production last Thursday.

Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it has resumed normal production at six plants in Ontario and the U.S. after protests by Canadian truck drivers prompted supply problems.

The Japanese automaker's three plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 crossover and other vehicles, had halted production last Thursday after protesters had blocked traffic to a key Detroit-Windsor bridge. Toyota said Monday its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama were still facing production impacts even after the bridge reopened.

