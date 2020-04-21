Toyota restarts production at French factory

Production at the plant will be 50 cars a day, according to reports, down from nearly 1,000.

PARIS -- Toyota Motor Corp. has reopened its factory in Valenciennes, France, where it makes the Yaris small hatchback, five weeks after halting production because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some operations continued during the shutdown, including work on future projects. Starting in 2021 the factory will build a small crossover that is likely to be based on the Yaris.

The current production, which started Tuesday on a limited basis, is focused on finishing production of the current-generation Yaris. A new version of the car is due later this year. Toyota is also re-starting powertrain plants in Poland to provide components to Valenciennes.

Toyota’s factory is the first to reopen in France. PSA Group and Renault have said that safety measures are being put in place at their factories, but neither has announced a date when operations will resume amid resistance from unions.

Toyota said last week that production in France would be limited to a single shift at first, with multiple safety measures put in place. Precautions include personal protective equipment (PPE) for every worker, keeping doors open or able to opened with elbows, and closing restaurants.

Reports on French television showed workers having their temperatures checked upon arrival at the plant, applying hand sanitizer and donning safety masks.

Just 1,000 of the plant's 4,000 workers will be allowed inside the plant at first. According to reports, output will be 50 cars a day, down from nearly 1,000.

Toyota's plants in the U.S., UK, Turkey and the Czech Republic will remain closed until at least May 4, the automaker has said. 

