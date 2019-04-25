Toyota to reaffirm commitment to Canada

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada

Toyota currently assembles the Lexus RX 350 and the RX 450h at a second plant in Cambridge, Ont.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada on Monday plans to make what it calls “a significant production announcement” at its North Plant in Cambridge, Ont., where the RAV4 is assembled.

The automaker offered no further details in a news release issued Thursday, but said the announcement “will serve to further reaffirm Toyota’s commitment to manufacturing in Canada.”

The automaker said the announcement will focus on “production changes at TMMC.”

As Automotive News Canada was first to report in March, the company has been considering new production for Canada. 

Toyota currently builds the RAV4 at plants in Woodstock and Cambridge, Ont. The two plants will also build the new hybrid model, although it will be on the same line as the conventionally powered RAV4.

Toyota in May 2018 said it would spend C$1.4 billion ($1 billion U.S.) on two Ontario plants to build the RAV4. The investment included about C$220 million total from the federal and Ontario governments. 

“[TMMC] will continue to be the largest producer of RAV4 vehicles for North American markets,” the company reported in March.

RAV4 production started earlier this year.

TMMC President Fred Volf will be joined by federal and provincial dignitaries at the Monday event.

Toyota also currently assembles the Lexus RX 350 and the RX 450h at a second plant in Cambridge, Ont. About 8,000 people are employed at three plants in Ontario.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive