Toyota to reaffirm commitment to Canada

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada on Monday plans to make what it calls “a significant production announcement” at its North Plant in Cambridge, Ont., where the RAV4 is assembled.

The automaker offered no further details in a news release issued Thursday, but said the announcement “will serve to further reaffirm Toyota’s commitment to manufacturing in Canada.”

The automaker said the announcement will focus on “production changes at TMMC.”

As Automotive News Canada was first to report in March, the company has been considering new production for Canada.