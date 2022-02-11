Toyota pledges $90 million for components plants in W.Va., Tenn.

The investment will expand production of hybrid transaxles and their cases.

LARRY P. VELLEQUETTE

Toyota Motor North America CEO Ted Ogawa, left, announced the West Virginia plant's most recent expansion plans in November, along with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Toyota Motor North America plans to invest $90 million into two components plants, one each in West Virginia and Tennessee, to expand and prepare for regional production of hybridized and battery-electric vehicles.

The bulk of the funds will go to its plant in Buffalo, W.Va., where $73 million will be used to expand production of hybrid transaxles to 600,000 per year, Toyota said in a statement. The other $17 million will be used at its casting plant in Tennessee to expand castings of hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year, the company said.

Toyota invested $210 million into the West Virginia plant to expand capacity last year, later expanding the figure to $240 million. It was at an event celebrating that investment in November that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced that he steadfastly opposed a $4,500 federal tax credit for union-made vehicles. That had been proposed by members of Michigan's congressional delegation under the Build Back Better Act supported by President Joe Biden.

