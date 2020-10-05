Toyota, Nissan to seek reimbursement from UK if Brexit talks fail, report says

Reuters

Toyota Corolla and Suzuki Swace compact cars built by Toyota in Burnaston, England, could face EU tariffs without a trade deal.

TOKYO -- Toyota and Nissan will ask for reimbursement from Britain if the U.K. government fails to agree on a trade deal with the European Union, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

The Japanese automakers are bracing for a 10 percent tariff on cars exported from the U.K. to the EU and are demanding that the government pay extra costs, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that he did not particularly wish for a Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal in place but that Britain could live with such an outcome.

Officials for the automakers declined to comment on the report, though Nissan expressed concern about the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit on its business.

"We urge U.K. and EU negotiators to work collaboratively towards an orderly, balanced Brexit that will continue to encourage mutually beneficial trade," Nissan said.

Toyota builds the Corolla and the related Suzuki Swace compact cars at its plant in Burnaston, central England. It also produces engines at a factory in Wales.

Nissan operates Britain's biggest car factory in Sunderland, northeast England. The plant's production includes the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf. Honda also builds the Civic in Swindon, near London, but the company is closing the factory next year.

The plant would be "unsustainable" if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal, Nissan said in June.

Europe and the U.K.'s car industries last month said a disorderly Brexit would cost the sector 110 billion euros ($130 billion) in lost trade over the next five years.

The stage is set for a showdown on Brexit at a European Union summit this week.

British and EU negotiators on Monday began a two-week period of intense talks to agree a deal. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement by year-end, Britain will leave the EU’s single market and customs union on Dec. 31 without a trade deal in place.

Bloomberg contributed to this report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government incentives seal Unifor, Ford contract
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Government incentives seal Unifor, Ford contract
In Ohio, it's payback time for Lordstown closure
In Ohio, it's payback time for Lordstown closure
Unifor sets Oct. 14 strike deadline in talks with FCA
Unifor sets Oct. 14 strike deadline in talks with FCA
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-5-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters