Toyota N.A. production still hampered after border blockade ends

Toyota said it expects "related disruptions to continue this week" in Ontario.

From staff and wire reports
GREG LAYSON

Truck traffic was flowing through the Canada-U.S. border Monday morning on the Ambassador Bridge.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key U.S.-Canadian bridge reopened.

The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 crossover, have halted production since Thursday because of parts shortages stemming from the border disruption from a protest by Canadian truckers.

Toyota said it expects "related disruptions to continue this week" in Ontario. Toyota also said its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama are still facing production impacts on Monday.

Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association in Canada, said Monday that it will take a few days for production to reach full capacity at parts plants across Ontario.

Stellantis told Automotive News Canada that production has resumed at its two assembly plants in the province. The automaker builds the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Pacifica Hybrid for the global market in Windsor, Ontario. It also builds the Chrysler Grand Caravan for the Canadian market and the Chrysler Voyager for fleet sales there. It assembles the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Challenger and charger in Brampton, Ontario.

"Stellantis cut short a number of shifts at U.S. and Canadian plants last week due to parts shortages caused by the closure of the Detroit/Windsor bridge," the company said in a statement Monday.

"We will not comment on projected losses, but will look to make up that production in the coming months. We are working with our carriers to get parts into the plants as quickly as possible to mitigate any further disruptions. Operations resumed Monday morning as scheduled."

It was not immediately clear if other major automakers were experiencing further production troubles Monday from the border blockade.

Toyota earlier Monday cut its March global production targets, mostly stemming from continued microchip shortages.

Reuters and Greg Layson of Automotive News Canada contributed to this report.

Related Article
Toyota will cut March output but still targets record production to recover from chip hit
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis' Ontario plants must get more efficient, Tavares warns
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tavares in Canada
Stellantis' Ontario plants must get more efficient, Tavares warns
Bridge_Protestors_Walk-MAIN_i.jpg
Canadian bridge protest unmasks another supply chain vulnerability
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. chip cuts more than double
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. chip cuts more than double
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive