Toyota to invest $383M to build 4-cylinder engine, parts

Toyota Motor North America said Tuesday it will invest $383 million across four plants in the United States to prepare for what appears to be a new four-cylinder engine variant for traditional and hybridized powertrains.

Toyota vehicles sold in the U.S. and equipped with four-cylinder engines now come in three displacements: 1.8-liter, 2.0-liter and 2.5-liter, depending on vehicle requirements. The exception is the GR86 sports car, which uses a 2.4-liter boxer engine from Subaru.

The company didn't disclose details about the new engine or displacement, and a spokesman declined to provide further information. However, details of the individual investments delineate spending for a new engine block and new engine head design, as well as increased production capacity.

The Japanese automaker said it would spend $222 million to add another four-cylinder production line at an engine plant in Huntsville, Ala. Currently, Toyota Alabama has the capacity to build 900,000 engines annually, and the added line will expand the 1.3-million-square-foot plant by 114,000 square feet, the automaker said .

A spokesman for TMNA declined to say how many additional engines the new line would produce when production begins in the fall of 2023.