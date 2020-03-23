Toyota to idle 5 Japan assembly plants as global demand slumps

TOKYO – Toyota Motor Corp., moving to adjust output amid slumping demand undercut by the global coronavirus crisis, is suspending production at five plants in Japan beginning April 3, with plans to curb exports of the Toyota Prius and 4Runner SUV in addition to a host of Lexus nameplates.

Toyota said the cuts will trim about 36,000 units from production schedules, giving some indication of the downward hit it expects the pandemic to deliver to worldwide sales.

The affected factories include Toyota’s Takaoka, Tsutsumi, Tahara and Kyushu sites, in addition to a Hamura plant operated by truck affiliate Hino, Toyota said late Monday.

The Takaoka factory, which makes the RAV4 crossover and Corolla sedan and touring editions, among other nameplates, will idle one of two lines from April 3-7.

The Tsutsumi plant, which makes the Prius and Prius PHV, Corolla hatchback, Camry sedan and Lexus ES Hybrid, will temporarily close two lines from April 3-7.

Toyota said a line as the Tahara factory that builds the 4Runner, Land Cruiser Prado, Lexus GS and Lexus LC200 will go dark from April 3-10, while another line that produces the Lexus LS, NX, IS and RC will be down April 3-14.

The Kyushu factory, which manufactures the Lexus CT, NX and UX, will be off April 3-15.

Hino's Hamura plant will suspend work from April 3-6. The factory produces the Land Cruiser Prado and FJ Cruiser.

Toyota did not indicate how many exports would be lost during the suspension or which export markets are being targeted by the cutback.