Toyota halts Land Cruiser, Lexus output in Japan as parts shortage bites again

The latest stoppages will bring lost output to 9,000 vehicles.

Reuters
TOYOTA

Output of Toyota's Land Cruiser has been hit by the latest production stoppages in Japan.

TOKYO -- Toyota has expanded production stoppages at some factories in Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in southeast Asia.

The latest halts will cut car output by 9,000 vehicles when added to cuts announced on Thursday, affecting production of Lexus models and the four-wheel-drive Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota said in a press release.

Although limited, the cuts come as Toyota tries to make up for production lost to earlier supply-chain disruptions in Malaysia and Vietnam that forced it to trim vehicle output even as demand for cars in markets such as China rebounded as coronavirus lockdowns ended.

The automaker said it is sticking to an annual production target set in September to build 9 million vehicles by the end of March.

"We would like to maintain 9 million units, but we will keep a close eye on the situation," a Toyota spokesperson said.

GM partners to source magnets for EV motors
