Toyota, FAW plan $1.2 billion EV plant in Tianjin

BEIJING -- Toyota Motor Corp. plans to build a new electric vehicle plant in the Chinese city of Tianjin with local partner FAW Group, a document from local authorities shows.

The joint venture between Toyota and FAW plans to invest around 8.5 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in the planned factory in Tianjin, according to a document issued by authorities of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city.

The plant will have manufacturing capacity of 200,000 new-energy vehicles a year, the document showed. In China, new-energy vehicles include battery-only, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.

Toyota declined to comment on the project but said in a statement that the company regards China as one of its most important global markets and is constantly considering various projects to expand business and address consumer needs in the country.

Last year, despite China's overall auto market dropping 8.2 percent, Toyota sold 1.62 million Toyota and Lexus models in China, the world's biggest auto market, a 9 percent jump compared with a year earlier.

It is also expanding vehicle manufacturing capacity at its Guangzhou-based venture with another Chinese partner, GAC.