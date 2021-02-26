Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand the usage and accessibility of the zero-emissions technology amid the industry's shift toward electric vehicles.



The world's largest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles.



The fuel cell vehicle segment remains small despite Japanese government backing because of concerns about lack of fueling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.



The new fuel cell battery system, which has been offered in separate parts, will be available in a compact packaged module to be used as a stationary power generator or in trucks, buses, trains and ships, the company said on Friday.



Toyota said it plans to sell the module to other companies starting as early as this spring but did not disclose details on price or sales target.



