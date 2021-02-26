Toyota develops fuel cell system to cut carbon footprint

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. said on Friday it has developed a packaged fuel cell system module, as it hopes to expand the usage and accessibility of the zero-emissions technology amid the industry's shift toward electric vehicles.
The world's largest automaker, which launched a revamped Mirai in December, has not been successful in winning drivers over to fuel cell vehicles.
The fuel cell vehicle segment remains small despite Japanese government backing because of concerns about lack of fueling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.
The new fuel cell battery system, which has been offered in separate parts, will be available in a compact packaged module to be used as a stationary power generator or in trucks, buses, trains and ships, the company said on Friday.
Toyota said it plans to sell the module to other companies starting as early as this spring but did not disclose details on price or sales target.
"Toyota has been taking various initiatives toward the creation of a hydrogen society," the company said in a statement. "Through these experiences, the company has learned that many companies involved in FC [fuel cell] products in a variety of industries are looking for FC systems that can be easily adapted to their own product."
The automaker said it plans to offer horizontally and vertically packaged models, weighing about 240 to 250 kg (about 530 to 550 pounds), each with a rated output of 60 or 80 kilowatts.
These modules can be combined to flexibly adapt to the output level and amount of installation space available.
The module, which packages individual fuel cell system-related products from the revamped Mirai car with enhanced performance, will be produced at Toyota's Honsha plant in Aichi prefecture, a company spokesman said.
