Toyota cuts June output plan again as China lockdowns bite

The automaker said it now expected to produce about 50,000 fewer vehicles in June, for a total of about 800,000, due to the lockdown in Shanghai. It had already cut its plan for the same month by 100,000 vehicles on Tuesday, citing the chip shortage.

Toyota said there was "a possibility" that it could lower its full-year production plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

"It is very difficult to estimate the current supply situation of parts due to the ongoing lockdown in Shanghai," it said.

That lack of certainty on parts has been a constant refrain for automakers, in both Japan and elsewhere. Given that China is both the world's largest auto market and a global manufacturing giant, the lockdowns there have implications for both supply and demand, analysts have said.

Subaru warned this month that its U.S. dealers have a record low stockpile of about 5,000 vehicles left, while Honda said it would slash production by 20 percent at two domestic factories.

Toyota said that its Corolla, RAV4, Prius and 4Runner models would be among those affected by the production suspension.