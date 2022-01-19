Toyota curbs output at Japan plant after workers test positive for coronavirus

Fourteen Toyota workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tsutsumi factory.

An employee is pictured at Toyota's plant in Tsutsumi, Japan.

TOKYO -- Toyota says it has paused some production at a plant in central Japan after 14 workers there tested positive for coronavirus.

The planned four-day halt to production at a Tsutsumi factory line, which makes Camry and Corolla models, will cut vehicle output by as many as 1,500 vehicles, a company spokesperson said.

Toyota on Wednesday said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles by March 31 because a shortage of chips means it is unable to make up for production lost to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions last year.

