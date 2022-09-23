Toyota is closing its Russian plant; might sell it

Toyota will close its plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, and might sell it, amid shortages of key components and materials following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The automaker suspended production at the factory in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It also stopped vehicle imports into Russia.

Toyota said on Friday that over the last six months it has kept the factory ready to resume production if circumstances allowed but it now sees no indication that it can restart output in the future

The factory has a capacity of 100,000 units a year. It produced the Camry midsize sedans and RAV4 crossover SUVs for the Russian market with exports to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

"If sold, the plant will not build rebadged versions of the Camry and RAV4," a Toyota Europe spokesman told Automotive News Europe.