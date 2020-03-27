Toyota begins making 3D-printed face shields for med workers

Toyota has joined the long list of automakers redirecting a portion of their idled manufacturing efforts to bring much-needed personal protection equipment to medical professionals.

Toyota Motor North America said it has manufactured 300 3D-printed protective face shields, and would produce up to 50,000 over the next week, for initial distribution to hospitals and health care workers in Houston and Dallas, as well as hospitals in Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

In addition, a company spokesman said Toyota is offering its manufacturing and logistical expertise to other manufacturers of vital safety equipment as a way to quickly boost their output. It's also finalizing agreements with medical equipment manufacturers to aid in the production of ventilators and respirators, the spokesman said.

The efforts are part of a broader company response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Other initiatives include payment relief for dealers and consumers, and the suspension of manufacturing activities at all of its North American plants.