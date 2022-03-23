Tesla's plant opening party for 15,000 people faces backlash in Texas

Tesla intends to offer tours of the 8 million-square-foot facility, food and two stages with live music at the invite-only event for 15,000 people on April 7.

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Tesla Inc. is facing opposition from community and environmental groups over its plan to hold a party for 15,000 people to celebrate the opening of its plant in Austin.

The company intends to offer tours of the 8 million-square-foot facility, food and two stages with live music at the invite-only event on April 7, according to plans submitted to Travis County, which encompasses Austin. Officials on Tuesday granted approval after hearing testimony from concerned neighbors.

Paul DiFiore, a representative of the Colorado River Conservancy and the Austin-based environmental-justice group PODER, cited noise, blocked roads, dust from construction and water pollution as issues.

“This grand opening is not a substitute for real community engagement,” DiFiore said. “I urge you to consider rejecting this permit and forcing Tesla to delay their celebration until they start treating the community in Eastern Travis County as more than a workforce for Elon Musk but rather as neighbors and partners.”

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has multiple operations in the Lone Star State, recently moved there himself and relocated Tesla’s headquarters to Austin last year. In Brownsville, his SpaceX venture has helped invigorate the local economy, but also generated pushback from residents who resent the influx of wealth and surge in real estate prices that’s accompanied it.

Tesla didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

The company hosted a grand opening celebration for its first European factory outside Berlin on Tuesday. Police removed at least one protester who was blocking a road during a demonstration against the environmental impacts of the factory.

Related Article
Tesla hands over first Model Y's at German plant; Musk pursues new master plan
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Renault suspends Moscow plant, adjusts 2022 outlook
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Renault Moscow plant BB web.jpg
Renault suspends Moscow plant, adjusts 2022 outlook
Stellantis, LG Energy to open $4.1 billion EV battery plant in Canada in 2024
Stellantis, LG Energy to open $4.1 billion EV battery plant in Canada in 2024
Stellantis logo 3 rtrs web.jpg
Stellantis to set up EV battery venture with LG Energy Solution in Canada
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive