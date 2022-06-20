Tesla's German recruitment drive hit by lower wages

Tesla might have to raise wages in Germany if it wants to achieve its goal of hiring thousands of additional workers for its factory near Berlin, according to the country’s leading automotive labor union.

IG Metall is getting reports from Tesla staff at the Gruenheide site who are complaining about inadequate or unequal wages, the union said Monday.

Skilled workers are getting around 20 percent less at the plant than at rival automakers with IG Metall wage agreements, the group added, citing its own analysis.