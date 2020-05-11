Tesla's German plant will not face major delays over coronavirus, minister says

MICHELLE MARTIN
Reuters
Tesla factory construction Berlin BB web.jpg

BERLIN -- German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that he did not expect any major delays to the construction of Tesla's factory near Berlin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. automaker said last November it would build a factory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg, creating up to 12,000 jobs and assembling as many as 500,000 vehicles annually.

The factory, which is due to open in 2021, has faced moves by environmentalists to stop local deforestation in addition to the problems surrounding the pandemic.

Tesla is moving into Germany's heartland to vie with Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the country targets a massive increase in electric-car sales.

Tesla plans to build several models at the new plant starting with the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, with more cars to follow.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-4-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters