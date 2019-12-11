Tesla's German plant will build 500,000 cars a year, report says

FRANKFURT -- Tesla Inc. plans to build 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its new factory on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany's Bild newspaper reported.

Tesla's plant will create 10,000 jobs, Bild said, citing planning documents to develop the site which is as large as 420 soccer fields. Construction will start in 2020, the newspaper reported.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that a site in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, had been chosen to build Tesla vehicles. Tesla also will establish an engineering and design center in Berlin near the German capital city's new airport.

The factory will make batteries, powertrains and vehicles, beginning with the Model Y crossover, Musk said. The Model 3 will be built there later, according to reports.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Tesla will invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in the plant.

Tesla declined to comment on the Bild article or on its expansion plans.