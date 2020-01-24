Tesla's German factory gets off to an explosive start

BERLIN -- Seven U.S. bombs from World War II have been found in the plot of land outside Berlin where Tesla wants to build its first European factory, local authorities said this week.

The bombs weigh about 110 pounds each and explosives experts plan to defuse them in future, said a spokesman for the interior minister in the state of Brandenburg where the property is.

Tesla has agreed to buy land in Gruenheide just outside Berlin where it wants to build a giant factory that would give its cars the "Made in Germany" branding.

Tesla's local rivals are preparing to launch their own range of electric vehicles to compete with the U.S. company, whose decision to produce in Germany raises a competitive threat to BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Unexploded bombs are often found in and around German cities, where authorities evacuate residents near the site to ensure their safety while disposal experts defuse them.

A large World War II bomb was found in the western city of Cologne this week and similar bomb was found near a main square in Berlin.

Tesla has agreed to pay 40.91 million euros ($45 million) for the 740-acre plot for its factory.