Tesla's fast-track German plant charts a path through red tape

BERLIN -- Elon Musk's plan to turn a remote wooded lot in Germany into the home of a state-of-the-art car factory in less than two years sent an unequivocal message to local authorities: make it happen or lose it.

Eager to host Tesla's first European plant near Berlin -- a potential 4 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) development -- German officials assured the company's CEO fast-track navigation through the country's notorious bureaucracy.

In recent years, onerous regulations have held up projects from a large train station in Stuttgart to Berlin's first new airport since the end of the Cold War.

Administrative red tape can cause the process of sorting out building permission to take as long as four years. Even something as simple as a mobile-phone mast can drag out for two years.

That makes Tesla's ambitious deadline a critical test case of Germany's ability to adapt just as the powerhouse economy sputters. And even the U.S. automaker's German rivals are cheering it on.

"Bureaucratic hurdles shouldn't decide the race between Tesla and Volkswagen, but the question who builds better cars," Herbert Diess, CEO of the German automaker, said in a post on LinkedIn. "That kind of healthy competition makes Germany better and more innovative."

When complete, the Tesla factory will employ up to 12,000 people and churn out as many as 500,000 vehicles annually.

Tesla is moving into Germany's heartland to vie with VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the country targets a massive increase in electric-car sales.

Tesla was reminded of the risks when a court last month stopped work to clear the site in Gruenheide, a rural community east of Berlin. The problem, though short-lived, sent shock waves through the capital, where Tesla's factory has boosted confidence in Germany's ability to attract international investment.