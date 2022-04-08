Musk commits to 2023 Tesla Cybertruck launch and unique 'robotaxi' vehicle

Musk, 50, said Tesla is working on other products that would remain secret. He also said there would be a broader rollout of "beta" testing software that Tesla calls "full self-driving." Only a limited number of customers who've purchased the driver-assistance software have been given access to the full beta version.

"I'm not going to spill all the beans right now, but what I can say is we're going to move to truly massive scale," Musk said on a stage inside the factory. "Massive scale, full self-driving, there's going to be a dedicated robotaxi that's going to look quite futuristic."

Musk didn't offer a detailed timeline for the rollout of delayed products, such as the second-generation Roadster sports car and the Semi cargo truck, but did say that 2023 would be more focused on product after this year's focus on production volume. Tesla opened another new factory in Berlin last month.

"We'll be in production with Roadster and Semi," Musk said. "So, this year is all about scaling up and then next year there's going to be a massive wave of new products."

The Austin opening ceremony was dubbed Cyber Rodeo and included factory tours showing off advanced manufacturing techniques. Tesla will also make its own batteries at the site, Musk said.

On social media, Tesla fans streamed video from the Giga Texas plant while touring significant parts of the interior space. Outside, a group of Tesla Model Y vehicles in red, white and blue were arranged to mimic the Texas flag. Some visitors sported cowboy-themed attire and there was a mechanical bull on display.