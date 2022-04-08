Musk commits to 2023 Tesla Cybertruck launch and unique 'robotaxi' vehicle

Tesla Inc. will launch production of the long-awaited Cybertruck pickup out of its new Austin, Texas, factory sometime next year and is working on a dedicated "robotaxi" model using the company's autonomous vehicle software, CEO Elon Musk said at an opening day ceremony for the plant.
Musk, wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses, delivered the first batch of Model Y crossovers out of the massive Austin facility late Thursday and said the factory would scale to 500,000 Model Ys per year before adding Cybertruck production. The plant could eventually reach 1 million units per year, Musk said.
On a January earnings call, Musk had hedged on a 2023 rollout for the Cybertruck, which originally was targeted for launch last year. Musk was more definitive this week about the Tesla product roadmap.
"We're aiming, just with the Model Y program alone, to get to half a million units a year and then we're going to start manufacturing Cybertruck here next year," Musk said to thousands of cheering Tesla fans who were invited to opening day events.