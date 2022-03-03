Tesla's Berlin factory set to get approval to start production

BERLIN -- The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it will announce its decision on approval for the Tesla assembly plant near Berlin.

"The approval procedure for the e-car and battery factory of the U.S. company Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg is nearing completion. This will be announced tomorrow at a press conference in the State Chancellery in Potsdam," the state government said on Thursday.

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that Tesla had won final approval from the Brandenburg state environment office for its plant.

Tesla has been awaiting approval for a license to begin production at the factory for several months.

The plant has been delayed by the pandemic, red tape and opposition over water usage and the environmental impact even as German officials have repeatedly signaled that they are behind the projects because it creates thousands of jobs in a region with little heavy industry.