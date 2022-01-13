Tesla is 'working through challenges' with India, Musk says

Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

NEW DELHI -- Tesla is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India, its CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Thursday, responding to a question on when it would launch its electric cars in the country.

Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year and has been lobbying the government to slash import taxes on EVs before it enters the market. In October, it took its demands to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

Musk did not identify the "challenges" being worked on in his Twitter post.

The Indian market for premium EVs is still in its infancy and charging infrastructure is scarce. Just 5,000 of the 2.4 million cars sold in India last year were electric, of which a handful were luxury models.

India levies an import duty of as high as 100 percent on imported cars, including EVs, which Musk has previously said are among the highest in the world. Analysts have said that at these rates Tesla cars would become too costly for many buyers, crimping sales.

Tesla's demands for tax cuts, first reported in July, prompted objections from several local players, who say such a move would deter investment in domestic manufacturing.

Indian government officials are also divided over the U.S. automaker's demands. Some officials want the company to commit to local manufacturing before considering any tax breaks, but Tesla has indicated it first wants to experiment with imports.

Even as Tesla is holding out for a cut in import duties, Mercedes-Benz will start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India later this year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
NADA, GM, UAW testify at House hearing on EV impact for rural communities
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
strickland 2_i.jpg
NADA, GM, UAW testify at House hearing on EV impact for rural communities
Lucid_Air-02_i.jpg
Lucid plans to build Saudi EV plant by 2026, chairman says
eqs_amg_7.jpg
Mercedes will assemble EQS sedan in India
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive