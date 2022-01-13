Tesla is 'working through challenges' with India, Musk says

NEW DELHI -- Tesla is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India, its CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Thursday, responding to a question on when it would launch its electric cars in the country.
Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year and has been lobbying the government to slash import taxes on EVs before it enters the market. In October, it took its demands to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.
Musk did not identify the "challenges" being worked on in his Twitter post.