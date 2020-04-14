Tesla wooed by $1 billion Missouri package for Cybertruck plant

A small Missouri city is trying to lure Tesla Inc. with big bucks.

The city of Joplin, near Missouri’s borders with Oklahoma and Kansas, is seeking to tempt the electric-car maker with $1 billion in incentives and savings to build a new factory for its futuristic Cybertruck.

Joplin is offering Tesla a 1,042 acre site at a 50 percent discount, according to a website it’s built to court the company led by billionaire Elon Musk. It’s also coaxing the carmaker with a 100 percent tax abatement for 12 years and various other tax breaks and incentives.

The city, which is home to a pair of industrial-battery production facilities, has taken its campaign directly to Musk, with Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter appealing to the CEO Monday on Twitter. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment on Joplin’s proposal.