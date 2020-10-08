Tesla will use new battery tech at Berlin factory, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will build the Model Y with a new structural battery design and technology at its new European factory next year and the plan could result in a "significant production risk."

Tesla plans to build a new version of its Model Y crossover, and possibly even battery cells at the site near Berlin. Last month, Musk said that Tesla will use its German plant to demonstrate a radical overhaul of how its cars are built.

The company plans to start the production of Model Y at the plant during the second half of 2021.