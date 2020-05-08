Tesla wants to restart, but doesn't get 'green light' on Friday

Tesla Inc. planned to reopen its sole U.S. car plant as soon as Friday, possibly setting up another battle with local health authorities in California.

The company aims to restart the factory Friday afternoon, CEO Elon Musk told staff Thursday in an email seen by Bloomberg News. Musk cited California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement earlier that he will let manufacturers in parts of the state resume operations starting Friday.

What Musk didn’t mention in his memo is that Newsom also had said local authorities could remain more restrictive than the state. San Francisco Bay area counties including Alameda, where Tesla’s plant is located, said they were leaving in place health orders that extend through the end of May.

"We've been working with them, but we have not given the green light," Alameda County Health Officer Erica Pan said of Tesla. "We have not said it is appropriate to move forward."

Tesla representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. Valerie Capers Workman, the automaker's head of North American human resources, told employees in a separate email that Tesla’s Fremont plant will start operations with 30 percent of normal headcount per shift. It’s unclear whether that level of staffing will be enough to allow the company to produce cars again.

“Production restart may not be until June,” Dan Levy, a Credit Suisse analyst, cautioned in a note to clients.

Earlier defiance

Musk, 48, has sharply criticized shutdown orders, calling them “fascist” and comparing them with forcible imprisonment. Tesla initially defied Alameda’s order in March and resisted pressure from the county and the city of Fremont, claiming it was an essential business. The county’s health officer disagreed and said the factory posed a risk to public health.