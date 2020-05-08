Tesla wants to restart, but doesn't get 'green light' on Friday

Bloomberg
Tesla's assembly plant in Fremont, Calif.
BLOOMBERG

Tesla's assembly plant in Fremont, Calif.

Tesla Inc. planned to reopen its sole U.S. car plant as soon as Friday, possibly setting up another battle with local health authorities in California.

The company aims to restart the factory Friday afternoon, CEO Elon Musk told staff Thursday in an email seen by Bloomberg News. Musk cited California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement earlier that he will let manufacturers in parts of the state resume operations starting Friday.

What Musk didn’t mention in his memo is that Newsom also had said local authorities could remain more restrictive than the state. San Francisco Bay area counties including Alameda, where Tesla’s plant is located, said they were leaving in place health orders that extend through the end of May.

"We've been working with them, but we have not given the green light," Alameda County Health Officer Erica Pan said of Tesla. "We have not said it is appropriate to move forward."

Tesla representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. Valerie Capers Workman, the automaker's head of North American human resources, told employees in a separate email that Tesla’s Fremont plant will start operations with 30 percent of normal headcount per shift. It’s unclear whether that level of staffing will be enough to allow the company to produce cars again.

“Production restart may not be until June,” Dan Levy, a Credit Suisse analyst, cautioned in a note to clients.

Earlier defiance

Musk, 48, has sharply criticized shutdown orders, calling them “fascist” and comparing them with forcible imprisonment. Tesla initially defied Alameda’s order in March and resisted pressure from the county and the city of Fremont, claiming it was an essential business. The county’s health officer disagreed and said the factory posed a risk to public health.

Coronavirus Plant ClosingsFollow the latest on assembly plant closings: Automotive News' list of U.S. auto factory shutdowns and scheduled dates of reopening.
Coronavirus plant closings >

Another reason it’s unclear whether Tesla will be able to produce vehicles -- even if Alameda allows the company to reopen in Fremont -- is that its suppliers in other states aren’t able to operate yet.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a separate announcement Thursday giving manufacturers the green light to reopen beginning May 11. That clears the way for parts suppliers to support General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to restart their North American plants on May 18.

Musk’s cheer

Musk cheered Newsom’s announcement in a reply to one of the governor’s Twitter posts on Thursday. But Alameda County said in a statement that its current health order takes precedence over Newsom’s guidance.

“We will continue to work with our community and business leaders to accomplish careful, measured progress that allows us to maintain our gains as we move forward to further reopening and better times ahead,” Alameda said in a joint statement issued by San Francisco Bay area counties and cities.

Tesla isn’t producing any vehicles worldwide after having suspended production at its only other car factory, located on the outskirts of Shanghai, this week. Several workers who were supposed to return to work on Wednesday after China’s five-day Labor Day break were told that their holiday would be extended and they will return as soon as May 9, people familiar with the matter have said.

In a press conference Monday, Newsom said the state isn’t telling local governments that feel it’s too soon to reopen to modify their orders.

“For example, the Bay Area, Northern California, they have guidelines where they are a little more strict than these guidelines,” he said. “If they choose not to come into compliance with the state guidelines, they have that right.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-4-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters