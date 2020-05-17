Tesla tells employees it has county approval to reopen plant

Bloomberg
Tesla Fremont plant
STEPHEN LAM/REUTERS

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Tesla Inc. told employees it received approval to resume operations at its factory after Elon Musk threatened to move the company’s headquarters and future programs following a move by a California county to block the reopening.

The company said Alameda County’s interim health officer had approved its Fremont work plan and safe measures, according to an email sent to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News.

In the message, Tesla’s vice president for environmental, health, and safety, Laurie Shelby, told employees that, following a visit by local authorities, “we have local support to get back to full production at the factory starting this upcoming week.”

Officials at Tesla and the county didn’t immediately respond to queries after regular business hours.

Tesla sued the county this month after it said the company didn’t meet criteria to reopen, a move Musk called “the final straw” as he threatened to move Tesla’s base to Nevada or Texas. Tesla employs roughly 11,000 workers in Fremont, California, where the factory is located.

Tesla also is considering Texas and Oklahoma for the location of a new U.S. assembly plant, according to several media reports on Friday.

Coronavirus Plant ClosingsFollow the latest on assembly plant closings: Automotive News' list of U.S. auto factory shutdowns and scheduled dates of reopening.
Coronavirus plant closings >
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-4-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters