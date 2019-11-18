Tesla supercharger catches fire at N.J. convenience store, report says

A Tesla supercharger at a Wawa convenience store in New Jersey caught fire Sunday afternoon, CNBC reported .

Lori Bruce, a Wawa spokeswoman, told Automotive News in an emailed statement that the store is open and was not impacted by the fire. Bruce referred all further questions "to representatives at Tesla as they manage these superchargers and can speak appropriately about what exactly happened."

Tesla did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. The automaker's website says it currently operates 1,637 supercharging stations in North America with 14,497 superchargers.

A Wawa spokesperson told CNBC that "Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating."

Automotive News has reached out to Parsippany Fire District No. 5, where the Wawa store is located, for more information.

In August, Wawa announced plans to add 14 Tesla supercharger stations to its stores, totaling 30 by the end of 2020.