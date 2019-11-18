Tesla supercharger catches fire at N.J. convenience store, report says

BLOOMBERG

Tesla operates 14,497 superchargers such as this one in North America. 

A Tesla supercharger at a Wawa convenience store in New Jersey caught fire Sunday afternoon, CNBC reported.

Lori Bruce, a Wawa spokeswoman, told Automotive News in an emailed statement that the store is open and was not impacted by the fire. Bruce referred all further questions "to representatives at Tesla as they manage these superchargers and can speak appropriately about what exactly happened."

Tesla did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. The automaker's website says it currently operates 1,637 supercharging stations in North America with 14,497 superchargers. 

A Wawa spokesperson told CNBC that "Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating."

Automotive News has reached out to Parsippany Fire District No. 5, where the Wawa store is located, for more information.

In August, Wawa announced plans to add 14 Tesla supercharger stations to its stores, totaling 30 by the end of 2020.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 10-21-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters