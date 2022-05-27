Tesla submits application to expand German plant, report says

BERLIN – Tesla Inc . has submitted an application to build on a further 247 acres east of its plant in Germany, expanding the site's area by a third, a local media outlet reported, citing the local mayor.

The automaker, which already has 740 acres of land for its auto factory and battery plant under construction, planned to build a freight station, logistics areas and parking spaces on the additional space, Gruenheide mayor Arne Christiani told RBB.

The municipality's main committee will discuss the matter on June 2. If it makes a recommendation, the municipal council could decide on it on June 23, Automobilwoche, a sibling publication of Automotive News, also reported.